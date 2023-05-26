"If anybody has the right to make that comment, it's him" - WWE veteran supports Bret Hart over controversial claim (Exclusive)

Bret Hart recently garnered much attention for his comments about modern pro wrestling, which he honestly labeled "phony." The Hitman's statements were the main topic on The Wrestling Outlaws this week, and both Vince Russo and EC3 felt the WWE Hall of Famer was bang on the money.

The former WWE champion was all over the news in April when he revealed his thoughts on how professional wrestling was presented currently. Bret Hart found it pathetic that a sea of talents waited outside the ring while another star dove through or over the ropes only to knock them down like bowling pins.

Hart also criticized leg-slapping during kicks prevalent in both WWE and AEW and declared that he found it challenging to watch the wrestling product these days.

Vince Russo said he agreed with Bret Hart's take and recalled working with the respected legend during the 1990s when Bret was in his prime. Russo believed that considering the impact Bret Hart had on the wrestling industry, he had the right to call out all that was wrong about the art form:

"I agree with him 1000%. I mean, he was the best, bro and I got to work with him in his prime, and he was so freaking believable, and he took it so freaking seriously. He was the best. If anybody has the right to make that comment, it's him. Without a shadow of a doubt!" [3:02 - 3:25]

Is the outrage mob going to come and burn Calgary?: EC3 reacts to Bret Hart's comments

The internet age isn't kind to veteran wrestlers whose views might not be universally popular. EC3, who is also no stranger to hate online, joked about the "outrage mob" going after Bret Hart for his opinions about present-day pro wrestling.

Carter reiterated what Vince Russo said and felt that given Hart's contributions over the years, the WWE veteran was allowed to say whatever he wanted. EC3 added:

"Now what's going to happen when one of the greatest of all time is saying this stuff? Is the outrage mob going to come and burn Calgary? First off, it's his opinion. He's entitled to it, and he's loved. Second, he is right." [3:26 - 3:40]

Russo and EC3 also believed that wrestlers of the current generation had destroyed one of the greatest moves of all time. Read more about it here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes