"That was years ago, it was a different world then" - Former WWE manager discusses Bret Hart's opinions on modern wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed Bret Hart's comments on modern-day wrestling being too phony.

In a recent interview with HN Live, Hart revealed that he did not enjoy watching modern wrestling. The Hall of Famer knocked the product for having too many scripted spots and leaps like ballet. He also called out WWE and AEW stars for slapping their legs during every punch and kick.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell shared his thoughts on the matter. He partially agreed with Hart, stating that in wrestling, the storyline drives interest and brings in money. He recalled how good angles got people interested even if the matches didn't live up to the build.

"I do kinda agree with him and I kinda don't agree with him because WWE, I think does unnecessary moves when it's really not needed. I will go over a couple of moves tonight that I saw on SmackDown that were absolute botches. I do agree with him because story dictates how much money you're gonna draw. I've seen some stinkers that sold out and they came back and sold out again. I mean stinkers. That was years ago, it was a different world then." [From 24:20 - 25:05]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Dutch Mantell spoke about the current WWE and AEW stars

During the same conversation, Mantell shared his thoughts on some of the high-flying spots in major wrestling companies such as WWE and AEW.

"These guys take bumps more in a 10-minute match than I took in a month, maybe two months. And as far as coming off a rope or doing this, you couldn't melt and pour me into those moves because, no, I'm not doing them. Period." [From 26:44 - 27:03]

Dutch Mantell went on to say that he would never attempt any high-risk maneuvers during his active years in the business. In fact, he detailed that wrestlers today take more bumps in a single match than he did in over a month.

Do you agree with Bret and Dutch's opinions on modern-day wrestling? Is it too much of a spot fest? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes