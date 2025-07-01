Massive Seth Rollins match announced for upcoming WWE event

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins' opponent for Saturday Night's Main Event was officially announced. He will face LA Knight in a singles match.

The Visionary and The Megastar have been feuding for several weeks, despite being on different brands. It started before Money in the Bank. During the SmackDown episode before the premium live event, the RAW star attacked LA during his match against Aleister Black, which led to the match being called off.

LA Knight called out Seth Rollins on the June 20 episode of the blue brand, but he was confronted by Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. The Wiseman warned him to leave the city before the end of the night, but he refused to listen and had a match against Bronson Reed. Even though Knight defeated The Auszilla via DQ, he got nailed with three Tsunamis afterward.

On WWE RAW this week, Seth Rollins got into a brawl with CM Punk in the ring. The Visionary escaped through the crowd, but LA Knight made a surprise appearance and attacked him. The two stars fought all the way to the concourse, and Rollins managed to escape again.

It was then announced that Mr. Money in the Bank will face The Megastar at Saturday Night's Main Event.

