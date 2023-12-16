Massive similarity between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns during their SmackDown confrontation pointed out by legend (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton finally came face-to-face this week on SmackDown in a heated segment. While reviewing the show on Smack Talk, Bill Apter noted how both Reigns and Orton looked like mob bosses standing across from each other.

The Tribal Chief's dominant run as champion has enhanced his reputation as the final boss in a video game. Roman Reigns is genuinely in a league of his own as a wrestling character; however, the extremely jacked Randy has seemingly returned with a vengeance.

After watching Randy Orton square up with Roman Reigns, Bill Apter felt, from the perspective of their gimmicks, that both the WWE Superstars looked like crime bosses who would strike fear in their rivals.

"It's almost like a mob boss against a mob boss. If you look at it, they both come across as that way. So, it's good what you said about Roman Reigns being like a mob boss, but Randy Orton comes across that same way to me," said Apter. [7:28 - 7:42]

Orton is back for the biggest prize in wrestling, as he promised to make Roman Reigns suffer after the Bloodline put him out of action for nearly 18 months.

[Spoiler] By the end of the show of next week, which was taped after tonight's episode, WWE announced a triple threat match to determine Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent, but Orton clearly seems to be the favorite to bag that spot.

Would you like to see Orton vs. Reigns at the Rumble? A battle of the mob bosses? Sound off in the comments section below.

