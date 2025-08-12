  • home icon
  • Massive Split Teased on WWE RAW After IYO SKY Suffers Major Upset Loss

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:07 GMT
IYO SKY
IYO SKY is a former Women's World Champion (source: WWE.com)

IYO SKY suffered a major loss on WWE RAW. Following this match, a massive split was teased between IYO and her friends.

IYO SKY has been on a path to regaining the Women's World Championship, which she lost to Naomi. SKY was supposed to challenge Naomi for the Women's World Title tonight on RAW. However, the match was canceled after The Glow was not medically cleared to compete. In a backstage segment, IYO was confronted by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. This resulted in the former Women's World Champion challenging Perez to a match. Just before the match, the Kabuki Warriors offered to be at the ringside to support IYO. However, she refused, stating that she could beat Roxanne by herself.

Roxanne Perez and IYO delivered an excellent match that had the fans on the edge of their seats. Raquel kept trying to interfere. As a result, the Kabuki Warriors came down to help their friend as well. However, when IYO went to hit Roxanne, she ducked, and the former Women's World Champion stopped herself from accidentally hitting her former stablemates.

This momentary distraction allowed Roxanne to push IYO into the Kabuki Warriors before rolling her up for the pin. Following the match, SKY was not pleased with her former Damage CTRL stablemates for costing her the bout. This could be WWE teasing a split between IYO and the Kabuki Warriors.

Jade Cargill Wants to Face IYO SKY in Dream Match

IYO SKY is currently one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She is incredibly consistent with her performances in the ring and has been able to deliver standout matches. She is a dream opponent for many in the women's locker room.

Recently, Jade Cargill made an appearance on former NBA player Jeff Teague's Club 520 podcast, where she revealed that she wants to have a match with IYO in the future.

"To be honest, I feel like she tones it down. I feel like she does 'cause when she was in Stardom in Japan, if you see her old stuff, it's insane. She does not even use half of her moveset. Oh my gosh, she's amazing. I can't wait to have a match with her," Cargill said. [31:46 - 32:00]

It will be interesting to see when this match between Jade Cargill and IYO SKY will finally take place.

