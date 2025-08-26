Massive star makes surprise appearance at WWE Live Event

A huge star made a surprise appearance recently at a WWE Live Event and got a great reaction from the crowd. World Wrestling Entertainment is on the road to Clash in Paris this Sunday night.The promotion held a live event today at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. During the show, The Miz invited anyone to come down to the ring to face him in a match. Interestingly, former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry answered the challenge.Hendry got a huge pop from the fans in attendance. You can check out the video of the TNA star's surprise appearance in the Instagram post below.&quot;The Miz said his name in Manchester 👏 👏,&quot; wrote Joe Hendry. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoe Hendry became incredibly popular after his entrance theme went viral. He made a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this year as Kevin Owens' replacement. The Prizefighter was supposed to square off against Randy Orton, but had to pull out of the match due to a neck injury. Orton defeated Hendry in a quick match at The Show of Shows earlier this year.Former WWE star praises Joe Hendry's appearance at WrestleMania 41Wrestling veteran and former WWE star EC3 shared his thoughts on Joe Hendry's surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 and claimed that the match was well done.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that Hendry's match at WrestleMania was exactly what it should have been. He noted that it was a short bout, but it made Hendry look like a star and got him over with wrestling fans.&quot;It was a short match, but that match was exactly what it should've been. You can only sell so many things at once. The entrance, the appearance, the crowd interaction, the bit he does with the big turn into the finish. That's exactly what that match should've been. It highlights him, it got him over,&quot; EC3 said. Freddy Velazquez @FreddyV04997030LINK@joehendry Joe Hendry should be @JohnCena last matchJoe Hendy had an impressive reign as TNA World Champion but lost the title to Trick Williams at NXT Battleground earlier this year. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 37-year-old and if he will make any more appearances on WWE television soon.