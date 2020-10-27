Massive Survivor Series match announced for Sasha Banks

The RAW after Hell in a Cell was all about the build for Survivor Series. Unlike Hell in a Cell, the company announced most of the top matches for the Survivor Series PPV on the latest episode of RAW. WWE might have heard the fans complaining about the lack of announcements for Hell in a Cell.

Nonetheless, as expected, Survivor Series will follow the RAW vs. SmackDown format with all the top Champions from both brands battling it out against each other for brand supremacy. As announced by the WWE, Sasha Banks will take on Asuka in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series on November 22nd.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods did the honors of announcing the Survivor Series matches.

Sasha Banks became the third Grand Slam Women's Champion in the WWE after she defeated Bayley at Hell in a Cell to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Banks and Bayley put on a classic match, and for some fans, the Hell in a Cell match between the former best friends even exceeded their iconic NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II match.

Sasha Banks' rivalry with Bayley isn't expected to end anytime soon, and that could have a role to play at Survivor Series.

Asuka and Sasha Banks could have another classic at Survivor Series

Asuka and Banks had several matches in July and August, with the biggest of the lot happening at the SummerSlam PPV. Asuka beat Sasha Banks at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' to regain the RAW Women's Championship, and the Empress of Tomorrow has since defended the title against Zelina Vega and Lana.

Banks and Asuka have tremendous in-ring chemistry. A majority of the fans won't have a problem in seeing the talented women face each other yet again at Survivor Series.

As noted earlier, Bayley might play spoilsport and interfere during the match, which would also help protect Asuka and Banks. There are still several episodes of RAW and SmackDown to go before the Survivor Series PPV, and a lot can happen before the PPV.

WWE announced many other Survivor Series matches, and on paper, the PPV is shaping up to be a solid offering from the company.