Massive title match confirmed for WrestleMania weekend at WWE show

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez faced Tatum Paxley during the latest episode of NXT.

Perez has recently shown a new side to her character, highlighted by her ruthless attack on the current NXT Women's Champion, Lyra Valkyria, a few weeks ago. During the latest WWE episode, Valkyria's ally, Tatum, sought retribution by facing The Prodigy in a singles match.

The onslaught began before Tatum could even make it into the ring. Perez beats her down on the outside before dragging her in for the bell. Perez dominated the early moments with relentless stomps and chokes. Tatum found an opening with a well-timed dropkick, but Perez swiftly regained control with a devastating Russian leg sweep.

Perez maintained her dominance, applying variations of the armbreaker, but Paxley found a momentary escape with a schoolboy pin. At one point, Tatum executed a single knee face breaker followed by a reverse northern lights bomb, but it wasn't enough to put away The Prodigy. During the closing stages of the bout, Perez locked in the arm-trap crossface submission, forcing Tatum to tap out and secure the victory.

After the match, Valkyria rushed out to rescue Tatum, but Perez quickly took her out with a crossface on the floor. Furious by the incident, Lyra confronted General Manager Ava later in the show, demanding a match against Roxanne for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver. Ava confirmed the title match for the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event.

NXT Stand & Deliver is scheduled to take place just before the Night One of WrestleMania 40 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

