The Rock's daughter Ava and Shawn Michaels visibly concerned; top champion stretchered out of WWE show

Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley challenged The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during this week's special show, NXT Roadblock.

A miscommunication between Valkyria and Paxley during the bout resulted in The Kabuki Warriors successfully retaining their title. Post-match, as Valkyria was consoling Paxley, Roxanne Perez emerged out of nowhere and launched a sudden attack.

Roxanne executed the Divorce Court on the current NXT Women's Champion before sending her crashing into the turnbuckles. Following this, she trapped Valkyria's arm over the bottom rope and delivered a devastating double stomp. The champion was left in agony, screaming in pain from the ruthless assault.

Following the attack, Valkyria was carried out on a stretcher and transported away in an ambulance. General Manager Ava, the daughter of The Rock, and Shawn Michaels, head booker of NXT, displayed visible concern for the well-being of the injured NXT Women's Champion.

Roxanne Perez has exhibited a ruthless side over the past few months, and this incident underscored her willingness to go to any lengths to secure the NXT Women's Championship. The aftermath leaves WWE fans intrigued about how long Lyra Valkyria might be sidelined and the implications for the NXT Women's Division.

