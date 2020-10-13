Massive title trade on Night 2 of the WWE Draft on RAW, Champions switched 

As we had reported earlier, the second night of the WWE Draft had some big moves in Round 1.

RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown. Naturally enough, there was uncertainty surrounding the future of the tag team titles as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day were drafted to RAW on the last episode of SmackDown.

Woods and Kingston had regained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the most recent episode of SmackDown before they were drafted to RAW. Big E was announced as a SmackDown Superstar, which signified the end of the New Day as a three-man faction.

Tag Team Championship Trade on Night 2 of the WWE Draft

However, the latest development on the the WWE Draft edition of RAW raised doubts about the future of the tag team division. There were rumors of a possible title unification match, but WWE chose to go in a different direction.

WWE solved the problem with a simple yet effective title trade. In a backstage segment, Adam Pearce proposed the idea of a title switch between the two tag teams. Both sets of Champions didn't seem to have a problem with the decision either.

So as things stand, The New Day are now the RAW Tag Team Champions while The Street Profits are the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The tag teams exchanged the title belts, and the switch was later also confirmed by Stephanie McMahon before she announced the Round 3 results of the WWE Draft.

The Street Profits won the RAW Tag Team Championship on March 2nd from Murphy and Seth Rollins in a Last Chance Match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on the WWE Draft episode of SmackDown.

Following their title victory, it was announced that Woods and Kingston had been drafted to RAW while Big E would continue to be a member of the SmackDown roster. The New Day's split came as a surprise to the fans especially after the team won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for the seventh time.

What are your thoughts on the Tag Team Championship trade on RAW during the WWE Draft? Was it the right decision?