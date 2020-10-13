The WWE Draft continued on this week's episode of RAW and the first round on the final night of the Draft, as expected, witnessed some big moves.

Stephanie McMahon announced the picks of round one of the second night of the WWE Draft, and it kicked off with the announcement of The Fiend 'Bray Wyatt' being drafted to RAW.

It was then confirmed that Bayley would remain on SmackDown while Randy Orton was also announced to be a RAW Superstar. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits moved to SmackDown, which was an interesting call as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), were drafted to RAW.

Charlotte Flair was the final pick as part of the first round, and it was announced that The Queen would remain on RAW.

Given below are the results of the Round 1 of Night 2 of the WWE Draft on RAW:

RAW: Bray Wyatt "The Fiend" SmackDown: SmackDown Women's WWE Champion Bayley RAW: Randy Orton "The Legend Killer" SmackDown: RAW Tag Team Champions, Street Profits RAW: Charlotte Flair

As stated earlier, the second night of the WWE Draft happened on the latest episode of RAW.

Four rounds were conducted on the first night of the WWE Draft on SmackDown and WWE made several changes to the roster. The four rounds of the WWE Draft on SmackDown witnessed many notable moves, which have been given below:

ROUND 1

RAW: Drew McIntyre (WWE Champion) SmackDown: Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) RAW: Asuka (RAW Women's Champion) SmackDown: Seth Rollins RAW: The Hurt Business (United States Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander)

ROUND 2

RAW: AJ Styles SmackDown: Sasha Banks RAW: Naomi SmackDown: Bianca Belair RAW: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions)

ROUND 3

RAW: Ricochet SmackDown: Jey Uso RAW: Mandy Rose SmackDown: Dominik and Rey Mysterio RAW: The Miz and John Morrison

ROUND 4

RAW: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) SmackDown: Big E RAW: Dana Brooke SmackDown: Otis (Mr. Money in the Bank 2020) RAW: Angel Garza SmackDown: Oti

In addition to the announcements on the shows, WWE also confirmed various other supplemental Draft picks. Tucker of Heavy Machinery, Drew Gulak, and Humberto Carrillo being drafted to RAW. Murphy and Kalisto were drafted to SmackDown. Chad Gable was another name retained by SmackDown.

