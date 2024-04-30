Massive Triple Threat title match gets teased on WWE RAW

A massive Triple Threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship was teased during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last week, Bronson Reed brutally attacked Sami Zayn backstage, sending a clear message that he was coming after Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship. As a result, a title match was officially set for this week's WWE RAW.

The encounter was fast-paced, with Reed initially ramming Zayn into the corner. However, Sami responded with some hard-hitting chops before Reed regained control with a shoulder block, followed by chops of his own and a headbutt.

While Zayn executed a lariat to gain some breathing room, Bronson responded with a huge Rock Bottom. However, Sami quickly turned things around and attempted to set Reed up for his finisher.

As Zayn appeared poised to secure the win, Chad Gable came out of nowhere and took him out with a surprise German Suplex, resulting in a no-disqualification finish. Gable then stood over Zayn with the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed quickly entered the fray and took out Gable, emerging as the last man standing.

Expand Tweet

With both Gable and Reed vying for Zayn's title, a Triple Threat Match could be held in the future.