Massive twist involving 39-year-old star suggested by WWE veteran in case Goldberg defeats Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event

A massive twist has been put forward for Goldberg vs Gunther by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. The veteran suggested a possible Seth Rollins Money In The Bank cash-in if the former WCW megastar ends up winning the coveted belt.

Goldberg recently made a surprise return to WWE on RAW and challenged Gunther to a World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Fans will now witness these two powerhouses go at it in a first-ever match.

Bully Ray and the rest of the Busted Open crew aren't happy with the buildup. Ray has now suggested an angle in case with the 39-year-old Seth Rollins if Goldberg wins at Saturday Night's Main Event:

Trending

"If Goldberg were to defeat Gunther to become the world champion, and the match is built correctly, and Goldberg, in his hometown of Atlanta, raises that championship above his head, you should be able to count to 1-Mississippi before Seth Rollins's music hits. What if Goldberg did win at Saturday Night's Main Event and did show up on Raw as your world champion, and they did something in which Seth Rollins cashes in on Netflix? Remember, there's the business of Goldberg... That's a completely different conversation than [the booking]." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Goldberg and Gunther's feud kicked off last year at WWE Bad Blood

In October last year, Gunther and Goldberg got into a confrontation at the Bad Blood PLE. The confrontation took place after The Ring General took shots at Goldberg right in front of his son.

Goldberg took his time getting ready for a match and seems all set to get back in the ring now. He wants to beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at any cost and become the top champion again. The last time he held the world title was way back in 2003 when he was a mainstay on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More