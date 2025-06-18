"Nothing will change" until fans stop watching WWE, veteran says after Goldberg vs Gunther is made official

A WWE Hall of Famer has made quite a blunt statement about the lack of logic in wrestling today. Bully Ray wasn't happy with how the Goldberg vs Gunther match was booked on RAW.
Goldberg will take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. The match was set up after Goldberg interrupted The Ring General on the red brand this week.
Bully Ray didn't like the way the match was booked and ranted about the same on the latest edition of Busted Open. He made it clear that nothing will change until fans stop watching the product.
“I despise lack of logic in wrestling. I get it. It’s wrestling. I get it, it’s sports entertainment. I understand creative liberty… This is not wiggle room. You know how certain politicians get voted into office, and they consistently do a bad job, but yet, every voting cycle… the people continue to vote this politician back into office? That’s what’s going on here. Until the WWE Universe decides that they hate this and walk away from the product… nothing will change.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
Bully Ray feels the Goldberg vs Gunther story is insulting to WWE fans
Ray further pointed out a major hole in the storyline involving Gunther and Goldberg.
The WWE Hall of Famer feels the storyline is insulting to the company's fans. Check out his comment below:
“Did Gunther issue an open challenge? No. Did Gunther say, ‘no matter who it is… you get the next title shot’? No… Who made the match? Why did they make the match? What’s the logic behind them saying yes?… A storyline like this, to me, is insulting because it’s just ramming something down your fan base’s throat and just expecting them to consume it," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]
Goldberg will wrestle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. He would love to put The Ring General down and add another world title reign to his repertoire. A lot of fans aren't thrilled with Triple H booking Goldberg in a title match in 2025, though.