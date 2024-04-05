Massive WWE collaboration teased by Popular star ahead of WrestleMania 40

Popular TNA star Jordynne Grace has hinted at a potential collaboration with WWE.

Grace shocked the world of professional wrestling earlier this year by participating in the Women's Royal Rumble match while holding the TNA Knockouts World Championship. This move demonstrated WWE's willingness, under new leadership, to collaborate with other promotions.

With just a couple of days left until Wrestlemania 40, Jordynne Grace has hinted at another collaboration between TNA and WWE. She has now sent a message, suggesting that professional wrestling needs more crossovers between the two organizations.

"The world needs more @wwe x @ThisIsTNA," Jordynne Grace wrote.

Wrestling veteran urges WWE to sign Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace had an impressive showing during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She lasted for over 20 minutes before eventually getting eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has since been quite vocal about wanting to see the TNA star in WWE. During a recent episode of his podcast, Matt emphasized that Jordynne Grace possesses all the qualities necessary to become a superstar and urged the Stamford-based promotion to do everything in its power to sign the talented star.

"She screams superstar, Jordynne Grace. I hope that WWE had to have seen what everybody else saw, her in the ring with the other women, and going why is she not under contract? Why we're not buying her a house, a car, whatever we have to do to get her here? Because she looked that good," Matt Morgan said.

It remains to be seen if WWE will pursue Jordynne Grace once her contract with TNA expires. Given the company's recent willingness to collaborate with other promotions, there's a possibility that Grace could make a return in the future.

