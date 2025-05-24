Massive WWE crossover match officially announced; Top SmackDown faction involved

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 24, 2025 01:57 GMT
A huge match is now official (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
The WWE-AAA crossover is set to happen in just two weeks time in Los Angeles for the Worlds Collide event. A SmackDown faction is going to be involved as the first crossover bout was announced.

This week on SmackDown, there was a vignette featuring Legado Del Fantasma in a room sipping wine together. Santos Escobar was leading the conversation and talking to his family members Los Garzas. He was telling them how just like with other families, they've had their share of great times, and also their share of difficulties.

He said this in anticipation for the big crossover with AAA. The first match was announced - Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto will take on El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano.

This seems to line up with the recent report from WrestleVotes Radio, which listed Wagner, Pagano, and Psycho Clown as three of the nine names who are set to appear in the Worlds Collide event.

Vikingo, Aero Star, Chik Tormenta, Laredo Kid, Mr. Iguana, and Golden Magic are the other names reportedly expected to be at the show.

It's going to be a show for the ages at Worlds Collide as fans see WWE and AAA cross paths.

