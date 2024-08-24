Massive WWE legend could replace Triple H as the company's Chief Content Officer, says veteran

A wrestling veteran recently discussed the potential replacements for WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. He claimed a massive Hall of Famer could be the one to succeed The King of Kings.

The veteran in question is none other than Jonathan Coachman. The former Interim RAW General Manager addressed Triple H's future in WWE on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast. While discussing potential successors of The Game with his co-host Tommy Carlucci, the latter named Bruce Prichard. Meanwhile, Coachman suggested the name of Shawn Michaels.

The 51-year-old veteran pointed out that the current Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative is Triple H's right-hand man and has a lot of respect from the NXT fans:

"So, I think Bruce [Prichard] would be a good one. I don't know if Shawn Michaels could, but I know that he's got a lot of respect from the NXT crowd. He's Triple H's right hand. So, I never thought that Shawn would embrace being a teacher but from everything I've heard, he's fantastic. So, I think Shawn could be one," he said. [From 29:02 to 29:26]

Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci thinks another top executive can't replace Triple H for a significant reason

While Tommy Carlucci and Jonathan Coachman suggested the names of Bruce Prichard and Shawn Michaels as possible replacements for Triple H if The Game left WWE, they also discussed the name of Michael Hayes. The 65-year-old Hall of Famer is a senior producer and Vice President, Creative Writing & Booking.

On the same episode of Behind The Turnbuckle, Carlucci claimed that although Hayes excels in storytelling, he is not really a "business guy":

"Michael Hayes can't do it. He's more of a storyteller-in-the-ring type of guy. He's not a business guy. You know, Michael is good at the business of wrestling. But business across the board, no way," he said. [From 26:02 to 26:15]

With Triple H's current success as Chief Content Officer, based on numbers, it does not seem like TKO would be considering finding a replacement for him soon.

