Massive WWE legend returning at Royal Rumble for the first time in 9 years to target Roman Reigns is possible, believes veteran

A wrestling veteran believes The Rock could appear at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event to target the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Brahma Bull recently returned to Monday Night RAW. After confronting Jinder Mahal and taking him out, he teased going after his cousin, The Head of the Table Roman Reigns. Last Tuesday, the 51-year-old also officially joined TKO's Board of Directors.

On the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan and his co-hosts, Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein, discussed the news of Rock becoming a member of the Board of Directors. When Rubenstein claimed The Brahma Bull could now show up at Royal Rumble on Saturday to advance his storyline with Reigns, the former WWE Superstar agreed.

The Rock's last appearance at Royal Rumble came in 2015. He interfered to save Reigns from a double attack from Big Show and Kane after The Tribal Chief eliminated them from the match. The Brahma Bull celebrated with his cousin after the latter eliminated Rusev to win the Royal Rumble.

Check out the video below:

Should Roman Reigns lose his title at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE?

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton at Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, former head writer Vince Russo discussed the possibility of seeing The Tribal Chief lose his title at Royal Rumble before facing The Rock at WrestleMania. He claimed it would be a "great opportunity" to have Reigns drop the title. Meanwhile, it would allow the latter to square off against The Rock at WrestleMania in a non-title match.

"However, this Fatal Four-Way is a great opportunity to get the belt off of Reigns without him ever losing. He never lost, I mean it's a perfect opportunity. Nobody beat him to end the freaking streak. So now bro you can go forward where you can still have your Roman-Rock match without a title being on the line. That really makes it a lot less predictable. And you can have a championship match with Randy Orton," he said.

If The Rock returned at Royal Rumble, it would be a massive twist in The Bloodline storyline.

Do you want to see The Brahma Bull cost Roman Reigns his championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.