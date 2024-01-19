Upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match is the "perfect opportunity" for Roman Reigns to drop his title, says veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is set to face some difficult odds at the WWE Royal Rumble event this year. According to a veteran, this could be a great opportunity for him to drop his championship belt.

The Tribal Chief has been the Universal Champion for 1200+ days so far, making it one of the longest-ever recorded reigns in WWE history. While he has defended the title multiple times, the upcoming Fatal Four-Way match involving LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles might be the toughest odds he has faced yet.

According to Vince Russo, Roman losing the title at the Royal Rumble could happen even without him getting directly pinned. This could further lead to the already teased Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match not having the title involved at all, which would make the winner less predictable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer stated:

"However, this Fatal Four-Way is a great opportunity to get the belt off of Reigns without him ever losing. He never lost, I mean it's a perfect opportunity. Nobody beat him to end the freaking streak. So now bro you can go forward where you can still have your Roman-Rock match without a title being on the line. That really makes it a lot less predictable. And you can have a championship match with Randy Orton." [2:58 onwards]

The former WWE writer does not think Gunther is better than Roman Reigns right now

While The Ring General is currently one of the best performers in WWE, Vince Russo thinks he is still not at the level of the Tribal Chief.

Responding to a fan statement claiming that Gunther was better than Roman Reigns on The Brand podcast, Russo stated:

"I don't agree with that Mr. Bert. I think Gunther is great but I think he's got just a little bit more ways to go to overcome Roman Reigns. But I do think Gunther is a great character. He gets it, I will not argue that," he said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Roman Reigns down the line.

