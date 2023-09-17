Massive WWE name announced for Crown Jewel, 5 years after his last match in Saudi Arabia

A massive WWE name is seemingly set to make his return to Saudi Arabia after five long years.

John Cena last wrestled in Saudi Arabia at Greatest Royal Rumble 2018. The veteran defeated Triple H in a singles match at the event.

Cena is now being advertised for Crown Jewel 2023. The announcement wasn't officially made by WWE, but the official Twitter handle of Riyadh Season. At the 8:38 mark in the clip embedded below, you can see Riyadh Season announcing Cena's participation at Crown Jewel.

The WWE veteran was beside himself with joy over competing in Saudi Arabia in 2018

Cena was quite elated over getting an opportunity to perform in front of his fans in Saudi Arabia five years ago. Here's what he said about his match with Triple H:

"What an honor and a privilege it is to be allowed to be a part of an event like today. Regardless of what is going on in my universe, I was not going to miss this event for anything in the world. I want to send a genuine thank you to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia ... for its unmatched hospitality that extends far beyond this evening. And I also want to say once again, thank all of you for allowing me to be part of something so special."

Cena recently traveled to India for the 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event. The wrestling legend had never performed in India, and finally got the opportunity to do so. He teamed up with Seth Rollins, and the two babyfaces defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Following the bout, Cena delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking the fans in attendance, and stating how he had been wanting to perform in India for years.

It remains to be seen if Cena ends up performing at Crown Jewel or is used in a non-wrestling capacity. His fans in Saudi Arabia would love to see him in action at the event.

