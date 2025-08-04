Massive WWE plans for John Cena and Brock Lesnar in motion, says veteran from his "inside source" (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return at WWE SummerSlam this year, taking fans by surprise after the main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. As some may suspect, this may be the start of another feud between The Beast and Cena, and veteran journalist Bill Apter also believes the same.

Brock and John have had plenty of memorable rivalries in the past, making them both a major part of each other's legendary careers. As such, it would make sense for them to tussle again before Cena retires. According to an inside source, as stated by Bill Apter, that is exactly what WWE is planning to do.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam Review, the legendary journalist stated:

"From what I heard from my inside source, Cena's Retirement Tour is gonna revolve around Brock Lesnar. [So, this isn't a one and done? Brock Lesnar is back.] Oh yeah. [He looks phenomenal, he looks like he hasn't skipped a beat] Why do a one and done and just, no reason." [10:47 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for John Cena and Brock Lesnar down the line. Fans will have to stay tuned to watch how the Doctor of Thuganomics may respond to the attack on RAW.

