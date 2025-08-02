Massive WWE return confirmed ahead of SummerSlam 2025

A major return to WWE has been confirmed ahead of SummerSlam 2025. This year's edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer will be the first time the company will hold the marquee event across two nights. As such, there is massive anticipation around the matches and appearances announced for the PLE and potential surprises that may unfold at MetLife Stadium over the weekend.

There have been rumors and speculation around the return of some stars like The Rock and his role at SummerSlam, among others. While there is little clarity on The Brahma Bull's status, one former WWE star has confirmed her appearance at the event.

On the latest edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famers stated they will be at SummerSlam. Nikki Bella being at the PLE was almost certain, given her active in-ring status, but there was some ambiguity around Brie's appearance. However, she has now cleared that up.

"We’re all going to be watching Saturday. Brie and I are actually going to be in the crowd. Hopefully, she won’t be in Brie Mode," Nikki said.

Responding to her sister's remarks, Brie Bella confirmed she will be at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

"I will be in a suite, where there's free alcohol... I was invited," Brie said. [From 28:48 onwards]

Brie's confirmation comes after she had earlier said that she wouldn't be at the two-night PLE. However, she was spotted in New Jersey ahead of SummerSlam and has now made it clear that she will be in attendance.

Brie Bella recently revealed the "roadblock" in her WWE return

While Brie Bella's fans will be excited to see her attend SummerSlam, it is unlikely they will get to see her turn on Brie Mode and compete in the Stamford-based company anytime soon.

In another episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie mentioned that her husband, Bryan Danielson, being an AEW star, is a ''roadblock'' as far as her return to the global juggernaut is concerned.

"I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. And for some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW. You know what? That’s okay. I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock, as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable; they’re uncomfortable. That’s okay," she said. [From 17:18 to 17:50]

Hence, for now, the WWE Universe will have to make do with a Brie Bella appearance in the crowd at SummerSlam 2025.

