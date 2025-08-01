Major Brie Bella update following “AEW Roadblock” comment

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 01, 2025 17:38 GMT
Brie Bella was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 [ Image from WWE.com ]
Brie Bella was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 [ Image from WWE.com ]

Brie Bella recently revealed that she believes an AEW roadblock is preventing her return to WWE. However, a recent update on the WWE Hall of Famer now has fans speculating.

On a recent episode of the Nikki and Brie Show, the former WWE Divas Champion stated that her husband, Bryan Danielson's ties with AEW are making the decision makers in WWE uncomfortable, thereby preventing her from making a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Moreover, Bella also spoke about the upcoming SummerSlam event and confirmed that she won't be attending the two-day PLE. However, a recent report has led to speculations among fans that she could be making an appearance at the Biggest Party of the Summer after all.

According to PWInsider, Brie was spotted in New Jersey for the SummerSlam 2025 festivities that'll take place over the weekend. While there is no confirmation on whether the star will appear on camera, the chance of her appearing at the event in some capacity cannot be ruled out.

Brie Bella revealed she doesn't let her kids watch Jon Moxley matches

On the same episode of the Nikki and Brie Show, Brie Bella revealed that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's matches are banned in her household. This is due to the violent nature of his bouts.

"I don’t let our kids watch anything Moxley does because I know it will be so violent,” said Bella [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Check out the full video here:

youtube-cover
Incidentally, Bella's husband, Bryan Danielson, has had a storied rivalry in AEW with the Purveyor of Violence. The American Dragon was brutally dethroned as AEW World Champion by Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, which also served as Danielson's last competitive wrestling match.

Meanwhile, Danielson returned the favor by assisting Hangman Page in beating Moxley for the title in their gruesome Texas Deathmatch at All In: Texas.

Edited by Brandon Nell
