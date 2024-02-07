Massive WWE return tease after 16 weeks; first time ever title match possible

A massive WWE return has been teased after 16 weeks with first time ever title match possible.

Shotzi started her career as part of WWE NXT. She quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the top women on the roster. She accomplished a lot during her time in the developmental brand.

Shotzi won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Ember Moon. However, she was never able to win the NXT Women's Championship. In fact, she never even competed for the title before her move to the main roster, but that might change soon.

After Lyra Valkyria's recent title defense against Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice at NXT Vengeance Day 2024, Shotzi took to social media to praise their performances. She also teased being Lyra's next challenger.

Lyra Valkyria, on the other hand, seems undeterred by the potential challenge from Shotzi, which was evident from her reply.

"How ballsy of you."

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Shotzi last made an appearance on WWE NXT on the 17th October 2023 episode where she defeated Kiana James. If she does show up tonight, then this will be her first appearance at the show in 16 weeks.

Do you want to see Shotzi vs. Lyra Valkyria? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE