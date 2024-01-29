Massive WWE Superstar turning heel before facing Roman Reigns after the latter undergoes character change would be "idiotic," says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of The Rock turning heel before potentially facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Over the past few years, many fans have urged WWE to book The Brahma Bull against The Head of the Table. A few weeks ago on RAW, The Rock returned and teased a square-off against his cousin. Since Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match last Saturday, some believed The Rock's potential match against Reigns might not happen as expected at this year's Show of Shows.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan suggested The Rock turn heel and Reigns transition into a babyface before they clash at WrestleMania 41 next year. Matt Morgan disagreed with the idea, claiming The Brahma Bull turning heel would be "idiotic."

"Rock being heel would be idiotic. Idiotic. Roman's got super steam on him. No need to do this," he said. [1:32:08 - 1:32:14]

The Rock commented on the possible dream WWE match

During a recent interview with the Will Cain Show on Fox News, The Rock was asked about possibly squaring off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The current TKO Board of Directors member disclosed that the plans were being discussed.

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long gamer and a builder. (...) So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out," he said.

The Rock versus Roman Reigns would definitely be a massive dream match.

