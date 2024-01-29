The Rock provides an update on potential dream match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Rock recently addressed the possibility of facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. He took out Jinder Mahal before teasing a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The 51-year-old wrestling legend later joined TKO's Board of Directors.

During a recent interview with the Will Cain Show on Fox News, The Rock was asked whether his first step after joining the company's Board of Directors would be facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long gamer and a builder. So, the idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly, and I mean this respectfully of all the other WrestleManias before us, and keep in mind, Will, as you know, I was born into the wrestling business with my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. back when it was called the WWF, my dad came along in the 80s, Rocky Johnson, and here I come along," he said.

The Great One added:

"So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out." [2:02 - 2:52]

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

On Saturday, Cody Rhodes overcame 29 other WWE Superstars to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare did not waste time in announcing that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes' win raised doubts about a potential square-off between The Tribal Chief and The Rock at the upcoming Show of Shows. However, recent reports suggest plans are still on for the two cousins to go head-to-head.

