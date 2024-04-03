Massive WWE WrestleMania 40 appearance confirmed; could have major implications on top title match

WWE will be looking to go all the way at WrestleMania XL with some big appearances. A top name in bodybuilding recently confirmed his appearance at The Show of Shows to make things more exciting.

Fans have seen Austin Theory and Grayson Waller engage in a war of words with bodybuilder-influencer Joey Swoll. The two sides exchanged hot words after Swoll called out the A-Town Down Under members for a gym video.

Joey Swoll targeted the two men for arguing with a person in the gym for interrupting their video recording. Ever since, they have been constantly going back and forth on social media.

Waller took to Twitter to call Swoll a flop and told him to find them if he wanted to talk. He also took a shot at the bodybuilder’s fanbase:

"This giant flop acting all tough behind his phone, come find us idiot! Also Joey Swoll fans are somehow both uglier and cringier than the Swifties."

Soon after, Joey Swoll took to social media to make a massive announcement. He confirmed that he would be present at WWE WrestleMania XL and even tagged CM Punk in the post:

"UPDATE* It’s ON… Wait for the end. @WWE @GraysonWWE @_Theory1 @CMPunk."

It will be interesting to see if the two sides meet at the show. Sparks will likely fly if things get heated between them at The Show of Shows, as A-Town Down Under will be looking to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at the event.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will compete in a title match at WWE WrestleMania XL

A Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match has been booked for WrestleMania XL to crown the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Judgment Day is currently holding the title, and their days at the top may be numbered.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will be among the five other teams looking to take the title off Judgment Day and have their WrestleMania moment. However, if Joey Swoll is in attendance for the contest, things could turn ugly.

The bodybuilder could find his way to the ringside seats and distract the two men, allowing another team to take them out. That could eliminate A-Town Down Under from the match and shatter their dreams at WrestleMania.

WWE may be planning a long-term rivalry between the two sides. Swoll has a massive fan following, and Triple H and his men could tap into that with a top feud.

