"Masterpiece," "Epic" - WWE Universe goes berserk over the possibility of Gunther in a dream match against former World Champion

Gunther broke several records in WWE after winning the Intercontinental Championship post-WrestleMania 38 when he moved to the blue brand. Recently, the WWE Universe has been going berserk over the possibility of a returning Big E going after The Ring General and the Intercontinental Championship.
Last year, Big E had an unfortunate incident on a live episode of SmackDown where he broke his neck. The Powerhouse of Positivity has been absent from weekly television for over a year. Luckily, E has shown positive signs of recovery during his hiatus from wrestling.
According to a new report, the company has plans for The New Day to feud with Imperium, with E and Gunther going head-to-head against each other. The report made fans go berserk over the possibility that The Ring General's reign could come to an end if he faces a returning Big E.
Check out some of the reactions:
It will be interesting to see if and when Big E returns to the ring. Currently, there is no timetable available regarding E's in-ring return to the company.
Gunther recently defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against a member of The New Day
Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut on the blue brand after a short stint on the developmental brand in the United States. He quickly won the Intercontinental Championship by beating Ricochet.
It's been over 300 days, and no superstar has come close to beating The Ring General for the title. Apart from this, he also hasn't been pinned or submitted inside the ring in over a year.
Meanwhile, Xavier Woods developed quite a mean streak in singles competition and stacked back-to-back victories over LA Knight on SmackDown before challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.
Last night, the two superstars met in a match for the title. In the end, The Ring General caught Woods in a sleeper hold to which he passed out and lost the title match. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Intercontinental Champion.
Who do you think can beat The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.
Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer