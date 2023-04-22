"Masterpiece," "Epic" - WWE Universe goes berserk over the possibility of Gunther in a dream match against former World Champion

Gunther broke several records in WWE after winning the Intercontinental Championship post-WrestleMania 38 when he moved to the blue brand. Recently, the WWE Universe has been going berserk over the possibility of a returning Big E going after The Ring General and the Intercontinental Championship.

Last year, Big E had an unfortunate incident on a live episode of SmackDown where he broke his neck. The Powerhouse of Positivity has been absent from weekly television for over a year. Luckily, E has shown positive signs of recovery during his hiatus from wrestling.

According to a new report, the company has plans for The New Day to feud with Imperium, with E and Gunther going head-to-head against each other. The report made fans go berserk over the possibility that The Ring General's reign could come to an end if he faces a returning Big E.

Check out some of the reactions:

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown , one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return.The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown, one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther. https://t.co/lIxXCzoU84

Moviefan @TVMoviefan30 @WRKDWrestling They need save Big E for summerslam get that monster pop. If he is able to return @WRKDWrestling They need save Big E for summerslam get that monster pop. If he is able to return

Hunter @Carroll22__ @WRKDWrestling Idk when Big E is healthy but if true that's a W @WRKDWrestling Idk when Big E is healthy but if true that's a W

L_Crews @LCrews34679981 See my bio bro @WRKDWrestling This is the kind of storyline we need! The New Day vs Imperium would be epic, especially with Big E taking on Gunther. Can't wait for their return toSee my bio bro @WRKDWrestling This is the kind of storyline we need! The New Day vs Imperium would be epic, especially with Big E taking on Gunther. Can't wait for their return to 🔥🔥🔥 See my bio bro

Mista J @JohnnyDTheChee1 @WRKDWrestling Big E should be the one to dethrone him if they really ain’t doin Sheamus @WRKDWrestling Big E should be the one to dethrone him if they really ain’t doin Sheamus

For Feck’s Jake @IdiotB9720 @WRKDWrestling As much as I’d like to see Big E back in the main event title picture ooohhhhh boy him and Gunther @WRKDWrestling As much as I’d like to see Big E back in the main event title picture ooohhhhh boy him and Gunther

mark @pw_mark1 @WRKDWrestling If true, then Big E's reasoning for coming after Gunther better be "I've been seeing BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT - and I want in" lmfao @WRKDWrestling If true, then Big E's reasoning for coming after Gunther better be "I've been seeing BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT - and I want in" lmfao

bananaboi @bananaboiii420 @WRKDWrestling That would be amazing. Gunther vs big e. It reminds me of 2021 when big e got revenge on bobby lashley when he beat xavier woods and kofi kingston @WRKDWrestling That would be amazing. Gunther vs big e. It reminds me of 2021 when big e got revenge on bobby lashley when he beat xavier woods and kofi kingston

Charizard Lover @charizardxoxo09 @WRKDWrestling A perfect way to bring Big E back to WWE. If he wins, it will be the best moment of the year @WRKDWrestling A perfect way to bring Big E back to WWE. If he wins, it will be the best moment of the year 🔥

It will be interesting to see if and when Big E returns to the ring. Currently, there is no timetable available regarding E's in-ring return to the company.

Gunther recently defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against a member of The New Day

Last year, Gunther made his main roster debut on the blue brand after a short stint on the developmental brand in the United States. He quickly won the Intercontinental Championship by beating Ricochet.

It's been over 300 days, and no superstar has come close to beating The Ring General for the title. Apart from this, he also hasn't been pinned or submitted inside the ring in over a year.

Meanwhile, Xavier Woods developed quite a mean streak in singles competition and stacked back-to-back victories over LA Knight on SmackDown before challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE @WWE



responds to



Xavier Woods wants to show EVERYBODY exactly who he is by winning this BRUTAL "WHO ARE YOU?" @AustinCreedWins responds to @Gunther_AUT 's taunts with a FURIOUS slap to The Champ's face!Xavier Woods wants to show EVERYBODY exactly who he is by winning this BRUTAL #ICTitle Match tonight on #SmackDown "WHO ARE YOU?" 😤@AustinCreedWins responds to @Gunther_AUT's taunts with a FURIOUS slap to The Champ's face! Xavier Woods wants to show EVERYBODY exactly who he is by winning this BRUTAL #ICTitle Match tonight on #SmackDown https://t.co/Sf1LaN4E3f

Last night, the two superstars met in a match for the title. In the end, The Ring General caught Woods in a sleeper hold to which he passed out and lost the title match. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Intercontinental Champion.

Who do you think can beat The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comment section below.

