Big match announced for WWE SmackDown next week featuring Edge and Roman Reigns

Kayla Braxton and Pat McAfee announced on WWE Talking Smack that Roman Reigns and The Usos will take on Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio in a six-man tag team match.

Next week's episode of SmackDown will be the first WWE TV show with live fans in attendance in over a year. The show will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Friday, July 16.

The match was set following the events that took place in the closing segment of last night's episode of WWE SmackDown as The Mysterios returned to the aid of The Rated R Superstar. The three brutally attacked the Usos as Reigns just about escaped the situation.

The match will also mark Edge's first match since WrestleMania and his fifth match overall this year. Also, the fixture is a callback to the tag team of Edge and Rey Mysterio, who were very successful in the 2000s. The duo even won the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Such a huge match suits the occasion given WWE is planning to go big on the first show of their tour. The show will also have a Women's Championship match and a fatal four-way match featuring Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Big E.

Edge is set to face Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank

Edge laid out Roman Reigns a few weeks ago

Two weeks ago, Edge returned to WWE SmackDown and attacked the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was in the middle of a promo. Following his ambush on the Head of the Table, the WWE Hall of Famer demanded a title shot and was granted one by Adam Pearce. Thus, a match was set for the Universal Championship: Edge vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank.

Last week, Edge attacked Jimmy Uso after being called out. Edge sent a message to the Universal Champion by laying a beating on his cousin. The closing shots of the show saw Edge addressing Reigns as he wrenched Uso's neck back in a brutal hold.

The latest development in the storyline came last night as Rey and Dominik Mysterio returned to avenge Roman's actions from over a month ago. Next week, all six men involved in the angle will face off before Edge takes on Roman Reigns just two days later.

