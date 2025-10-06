Match Cancelled at the Last Minute As Popular Wrestler is Forced To Miss Show Due To Health Issue

A major wrestler has been forced to withdraw from a competition due to health issues. The popular star took to X to announce it.

La Catalina had to step away from her match at Arena Mexico, in an event being hosted by CMLL. The star was going to have to miss the show due to health issues she was going through, and offered her apologies to everyone concerned. She said that she would see everyone so.

Given the last message, it can be expected that the illness is not serious and that she will be back wrestling again. The wrestler was supposed to wrestle a big match teaming with India Sioux and face Zeuxis and Persephone.

"Hello, my precious people! I wanted to let you all know that today I won’t be competing at the Arena Mexico due to health problems. My sincere apologies and see you all soon."

𝐋𝐀 𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐀💕✨ @LaCatalinagar Hola mi gente preciosa! Quería comunicarles que el día de hoy no me estaré presentando en la Arena México por problemas de salud 😔 Mis más sinceras disculpas y nos vemos pronto 🩷🥺

The exact nature of the injury or health issue she is facing, is unknown at this time.

Sportskeeda wishes La Catalina a swift recovery and a return to wrestling.

La Catalina is not the only wrestler dealing with health issues - Ridge Holland just had surgery

While Catalina has had to cancel her match at the last minute, a WWE star also needed surgery recently, and has provided an update on his condition.

"Again, we heal, we recover, and we march forward. I'm looking forward to coming back and getting in the best shape of my life," Holland said.

“ The Steam Pig” Ridge Holland @RidgeWWE Post surgery update ‼️ #surgery #update #recovery

The star had suffered a LisFranc injury recently, which caused him to need help to head to the back during a match. The injury was thought to be serious immediately. Now with the surgery done, it will take some time before the wrestler can recover enough to return to the ring, but the healing process has already begun.

