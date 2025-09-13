Match cancelled on WWE SmackDown after current champion involved in brutal assault

A current champion was set to compete tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, her match was cancelled after she was involved in a brutal assault.Giulia has been on a meteoric rise ever since she arrived in WWE last year. Shortly after debuting in NXT, she went on to win the Women's Championship. She held the title for 63 days before losing it to Stephanie Vaquer. After losing the title, Giulia turned heel and moved up to the main roster.Since arriving on the main roster, Giulia defeated Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship. She has also allied with Kiana James. Since winning the title, the Beautiful Madness has defended her title against Zelina Vega and then defended her title last week. Tonight, on WWE SmackDown, she was set to go one-on-one against B-Fab after both women were involved in a backstage confrontation. As B-Fab was making her entrance, Kiana James got in her face, and the former attacked her. This upset the Women's United States Champion, who viciously attacked B-Fab outside before sending her into the ring. Before things could get worse, Michin's music hit, and she came out with a kendo stick to level the playing field.Michin isn't done chasing Giulia's WWE Women's United States ChampionshipMichin has been in pursuit of the Women's United States Championship since Chelsea Green first won the title. However, she has consistently fallen short of winning the title. Hence, after Giulia won the title, Michin stepped up to challenge her last week on SmackDown. However, she was on the losing end again. Following the match, Kiana James attacked Michin.Recently, Michin took to social media to let fans know that she is still not done chasing the Women's United States Championship.&quot;Don’t worry, I will 😈,&quot; she wrote.Check out her tweet here:Michin 미친 @MiaYimLINKDon’t worry, I will 😈It will be interesting to see if Michin will get another shot at the Women's United States Championship.