SmackDown star confirms major WWE championship feud is far from over

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 08, 2025 18:13 GMT
A still from Friday Night SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A still from Friday Night SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A popular SmackDown Superstar recently confirmed that her feud with a current WWE champion isn't over. The star is still in pursuit of her first title win in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Ad

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Michin challenged Giulia for the WWE Women's United States Championship. At one stage, the 36-year-old had the Japanese star perfectly in place for her finisher, Eat Defeat. However, Kiana James got on the ring apron, distracting Michin and allowing the champion to regroup and hit the former member of The OC with a running knee for the win.

After the match, Kiana James viciously attacked Michin. Earlier today, the SmackDown star responded to a fan's X/Twitter post to confirm that she would keep chasing the Women's United States Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Don’t worry, I will 😈," she wrote.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

You can check out Michin's X/Twitter post below:

Ad

Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to become the Women's United States Champion on the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of the 2025 Night of Champions Premium Live Event. It was the former NXT Women's Champion's first title win on the main roster.

Michin has had her eyes set on the WWE Women's United States Championship for a while

Michin was chasing the WWE Women's United States Championship even before Giulia won the title. In fact, she even competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion. She made it all the way to the final, where she lost to Chelsea Green.

Ad

Michin feuded with The Hot Mess and her Secret Hervice in pursuit of the Women's United States Championship. She challenged Green for the gold on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, she failed to dethrone the 34-year-old.

Michin once again entered the title picture after Giulia became the champion. It will be interesting to see if she can somehow dethrone the Japanese star to finally get her hands on the gold.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications