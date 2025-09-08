SmackDown star confirms major WWE championship feud is far from over

A popular SmackDown Superstar recently confirmed that her feud with a current WWE champion isn't over. The star is still in pursuit of her first title win in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Michin challenged Giulia for the WWE Women's United States Championship. At one stage, the 36-year-old had the Japanese star perfectly in place for her finisher, Eat Defeat. However, Kiana James got on the ring apron, distracting Michin and allowing the champion to regroup and hit the former member of The OC with a running knee for the win.After the match, Kiana James viciously attacked Michin. Earlier today, the SmackDown star responded to a fan's X/Twitter post to confirm that she would keep chasing the Women's United States Championship.&quot;Don’t worry, I will 😈,&quot; she wrote.You can check out Michin's X/Twitter post below:Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to become the Women's United States Champion on the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of the 2025 Night of Champions Premium Live Event. It was the former NXT Women's Champion's first title win on the main roster.Michin has had her eyes set on the WWE Women's United States Championship for a whileMichin was chasing the WWE Women's United States Championship even before Giulia won the title. In fact, she even competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion. She made it all the way to the final, where she lost to Chelsea Green.Michin feuded with The Hot Mess and her Secret Hervice in pursuit of the Women's United States Championship. She challenged Green for the gold on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, she failed to dethrone the 34-year-old.Michin once again entered the title picture after Giulia became the champion. It will be interesting to see if she can somehow dethrone the Japanese star to finally get her hands on the gold.