"Match will definitely be a banger" - WWE Universe loves the idea of Gunther feuding with former Tag Team Champion

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. Gunther will defend the title this Monday on RAW against Bronson Reed, but it seems like the WWE Universe loves the idea of The Ring General facing a former Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Reed earned a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship last week on RAW when he defeated Ricochet and Chad Gable in a triple threat match. It's a unique matchup since both stars are heels, but many expect The Ring General to retain the title.

@WrestleFeatures on X, formerly Twitter, had an idea about a future feud between Gunther and Sami Zayn. It's a very interesting matchup since Zayn is back to being a solo star following Kevin Owens' trade to SmackDown.

The WWE Universe reacted to the suggestion, and most of them loved the idea of Gunther facing Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn is a great babyface who could triumph over the dominant champion.

"Gunther can also move towards the main titles, and the feud and match will definitely be a banger."

"Would absolutely love to see they guys work together! There previous matches they've had together have been great."

"I think Sami could go heel and feud with Cody. Cody bringing Jey to Raw cost Sami his best friend and tag partner."

Gunther and Imperium had a short feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens earlier this year. While Zayn and KO failed to dethrone Gunther, Imperium also didn't win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Gunther to defend Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

The Ring General has proven time and time again that he's the greatest Intercontinental Champion in history. He is set to face the very dangerous Bronson Reed on the season premiere of WWE RAW this Monday.

The matchup with Reed will be a very tough task for Gunther due to his size and strength. He's also agile and fast for his size. It will be very interesting to see how the match will pan out, with Crown Jewel less than a month away.

Bronson Reed has not won a singles title during his time on the main roster thus far. Reed did win the NXT North American Championship at developmental.

