Match on WWE RAW interrupted by The Judgment Day; make a bold statement ahead of WrestleMania 40

The New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods faced DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa during the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, the match came to an abrupt end when The Judgment interfered.

After securing victories in their respective qualifying matches last week, both teams aimed to gain the upper hand as they prepared for the six-team Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Ciampa and Gargano dominated the early stages of the bout with their seamless teamwork, frequently tagging in and out. They executed a double lariat to take down Kofi Kingston, but the former WWE Champion managed to tag in Xavier Woods. Woods shifted the momentum with stereo dropkicks and his signature hip swivels. At one point, both members of The New Day found themselves on the floor, allowing Gargano to execute a perfect dive, taking them both out.

This was when The Judgment Day made their presence felt by interfering, attacking all four competitors, and causing the bout to end in a no contest. Despite attempts by The Miz, who was on commentary alongside R-Truth, to retaliate, The Judgment Day's numerical advantage proved too much.

They then turned their attention to R-Truth, with Damian Priest executing the Razor's Edge before Finn Balor delivered the Coup De Grace, sending a bold statement to their challengers ahead of their title defense at WrestleMania.

