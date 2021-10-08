Matches for King of the Ring and Queen's Crown announced, updated WWE SmackDown preview

The King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournament will kick off this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

While we currently don't know the brackets for either tournament, we at least know the first match that will kick off both tournaments.

Starting off with the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament, Liv Morgan will go one-on-one with Carmella in a rematch from last week's show due to the match never officially taking place.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

The first-ever Queen’s Crown Tournament commences on SmackDown as Liv Morgan clashes with her adversary Carmella in a first-round matchup.

Last week, the self-professed “Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” unleashed a vicious pre-match attack on Liv after donning a protective facemask. What fireworks will result in the historical high-stakes contest?

Sami Zayn gets his match against Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

In the first announced match for King of the Ring, Sami Zayn will receive his long-awaited singles match against Rey Mysterio. Zayn has racked up quite a few wins as of late over Rey's son Dominik Mysterio.

With both men going to separate brands once the WWE Draft takes effect, this might be the last opportunity these two men will have to have a one-on-one contest in WWE. Will Zayn continue his winning ways over the Mysterio family? Tune in to find out.

Here is everything currently announced for Friday Night SmackDown:

Queen's Crown tournament match: Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

King of the Ring tournament match: Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

Crown Jewel contract signing for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair

