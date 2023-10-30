Matt Cardona asks Chelsea Green why does she hate female WWE star so much

Matt Cardona had a question for Chelsea Green in his latest tweet.

Chelsea Green is all set to take on Natalya in a Trick or Street Fight on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Green shared a tweet ahead of the bout, stating that she will show Natalya on the red brand who the Tag Team Champion "Best Of All Time" is.

Chelsea's tweet received a response from Matt Cardona, who wasn't sure why his wife hated Natalya so much. He then amusingly added that he checked the web and found out the reason.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What was Matt Cardona referring to in his tweet?

On the road to Survivor Series 2017, the SmackDown locker room invaded WWE RAW one night. During the invasion, Natalya accidentally grabbed Matt Cardona's private parts, giving birth to what she later described as an 'iconic moment.'

The Queen of Harts is looking to pick up a big win over Chelsea Green on RAW to exact revenge for what happened last week on the show. Nattie teamed up with Nikki Cross against Chelsea and Piper Niven in tag team action.

Cross was in a trance for the entirety of the bout and didn't help her tag team partner one bit. She left before the match ended, and this resulted in a win for Green and Niven.

Interestingly, Natalya and Chelsea have only faced off once when it comes to singles competition. The match in question took place during Green's previous WWE run. On the January 6, 2020 edition of Main Event, Green met Natalya in a singles match. Unfortunately, the former failed to defeat the latter that night.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea Green manages to pick up her first singles win over Natalya when the duo finally collide on WWE RAW.

What do you think? Will Chelsea Green make it 1-1 when she finally meets Natalya on RAW in a matter of hours?

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here