Natalya sarcastically claims that touching male WWE Superstar's private part was her most "iconic moment"

WWE Superstar Natalya has sarcastically recalled the incident of her accidentally grabbing Zack Ryder's (aka Matt Cardona) private part.

In the lead-up to the Survivor Series premium live event in 2017, SmackDown invaded Monday Night RAW and vice versa. During the blue brand's invasion, a brief moment featuring Natalya and Ryder went viral.

Even to this day, fans on social media seem to have brought up the same incident. Reacting to it, the 40-year-old star hilariously claimed that it was her most iconic moment.

"My most iconic moment!" wrote Natalya.

Check out the same tweet from the WWE star below:

Nattie recently suffered a broken nose during her match with Shayna Baszler on SmackDown. In 2022, the veteran WWE star has been involved in feuds with Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan. She unsuccessfully challenged both women for the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier in the year.

On the other hand, Ryder is reportedly rumored to be making his WWE return down the road. Triple H has brought back numerous stars since taking over the creative team, including Bray Wyatt.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently posted a host of cryptic messages on social media amid rumors of his return.

Natalya has expressed her desire to win the RAW Women's Championship

Natalya recently expressed her desire to win the RAW Women's Championship, a title she has never held before.

She is a former SmackDown and Divas Champion. However, speaking on Faction 919 recently, she stated that her eyes are firmly on the title currently held by Bianca Belair.

Nattie said:

"I haven't won a RAW Women's Championship. One of the goals that I have in WWE is to become a Grand Slam Champion. Currently, I'm a Triple Crown Champion. So, one day, I would love to say that I held the "RAW" Women's Championship ... For me, that would be something I would love to do."

As of right now, Nattie is recovering from her latest injury and hopes to make her return to in-ring action in the near future.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : Would you like to see Natalya face off against Bianca Belair? Yes No 0 votes