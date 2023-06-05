Matt Cardona begs real-life partner in WWE to text Triple H on his behalf; jokes about hating the Indies

Matt Cardona recently begged his real-life partner who is a current WWE Superstar to text Triple H on his behalf.

Ever since his WWE departure, Cardona has rebranded himself on the Indies. He changed his name from Zack Ryder to Matt Cardona and even ditched his PG-era gimmick for a more hardcore persona.

The new gimmick seems to be working for Cardona who has been involved in some high-profile matches. He has participated in various kinds of gimmick matches over the years.

He recently wrestled in another brutal match that saw him busted open. Following the bout, Cardona looked beat up but he wasn't too injured to showcase his sense of humor.

Cardona took to Twitter to ask his real-life girlfriend Chelsea Green to text Triple H on his behalf. He also joked about hating the Indies.

"HELP ME @ImChelseaGreen!!! Text Triple H for me! I hate the indies!!! I hate @GCWrestling_!!!"

Check out the tweet here.

Matt Cardona got smashed in the head with a light bulb during the match

Cardona's extreme stunts and matches continue. Considering he is wrestling for Gamechanger Wrestling, a bit of violence is to be expected.

During the above-mentioned match, Maki Itoh smashed a light bulb onto Cardona's head while he was being held back.

The clip of the incident went viral on social media after it was posed by Fite TV and Cardona himself asked for the clip to be deleted.

"Delete this Broski cruelty!"

Check out the clip here.

Too many companies are sleeping on @isthatvsk…wake the fuck up!



Although the match was brutal, Cardona asking Chelsea Green to help get in touch with Triple H could be his way of joking around. However, fans wouldn't mind seeing the broski back in the WWE.

Do you want to see Matt Cardona back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

