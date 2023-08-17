Matt Cardona claims he has "found" 36-year-old absent WWE RAW Superstar

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has become an entity for fans of the Stamford-based promotion's wrestling product of late—the King of the Indies comments on current superstars, among other references on his social media.

Over the past few months, he made several headlines by bringing up names such as John Cena and Edge. This time, he has sent a message to current RAW Superstar Tommaso Ciampa.

The former NXT Champion shared a post, playing to the recent absence of Johnny Gargano, claiming that the latter is missing and a reward will be given to the one who finds him. Cardona responded with:

"I found him!"

WWE very well booked Ciampa's return to Monday nights, as he picked up an impressive victory over The Miz on the June 19, 2023, episode of RAW. Since then, however, luck has not been in the favor of the former NXT Champion.

On the other hand, Johnny Wrestling has had a lousy year since his return in August 2022. Will all this lead to the TV return of the 36-year-old star and a DIY reunion?

Matt Cardona answers to what will get him to sign a deal with WWE

The Stamford-based promotion released Matt Cardona among a wave of cuts during the pandemic. The latter has since become arguably the biggest indie superstar name.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Cardona stated that, be it WWE or AEW, if they make the call, it depends on the amount of money he gets and the creative aspect. Furthermore, he spoke about his time wrestling in the independent circuit:

"I think that's what's so rewarding about this run is that, ever since I got released, it wasn't like, "Oh, what can I do to get back to WWE," or, "What can I do to go to AEW?" I don't give a s***. I'm trying to make the most money, have the most fun, and I'm succeeding doing that. I'd argue that my buzz has never been higher. I'll tell you right now, I've never made more money and I've never been happier, so I think I'm doing a pretty good job," Matt Cardona said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is the current Women's Tag Team Champion on Monday Night RAW.

Will Matt Cardona ever return to the global juggernaut? Chelsea Green opined that her husband should return to retire Hall of Famer Edge. It remains to be seen if the man formerly known as Zack Ryder will finally sign a contract with WWE.

