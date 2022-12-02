Matt Cardona credits Vince McMahon for something that's helping him be successful away from WWE

Matt Cardona is still using the lessons Vince McMahon taught him while in WWE.

Since his surprising release from WWE in April 2020, the former Intercontinental Champion has worked everywhere imaginable to make a name for himself outside of the biggest wrestling company in the world.

In recent months, Cardona has focused his time on IMPACT, Game Changer Wrestling, and the NWA.

In response to a recent tweet from the National Wrestling Alliance, Cardona took to social media to acknowledge the fact that he had his hands up while wrestling Trevor Murdoch. The former Zack Ryder credits Vince McMahon for teaching him that skill.

"@VinceMcMahon taught me to put my hands up. Thanks Vince!!!" Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

Is Matt Cardona on his way back to WWE?

It was recently reported that there is interest from Triple H in bringing Matt Cardona and his wife, Chelsea Green, back to WWE sooner rather than later.

Green has already been written off in IMPACT Wrestling after losing a Last Rodeo match against Mickie James a few weeks ago.

As far as Cardona goes, he and Brian Myers are currently involved in a rivalry with The Motor City Machine Guns and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino over the titles.

But this morning on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer teased that someone from IMPACT was finishing up tonight and would be written off during the show. This has led to fan speculation that Cardona could be finishing up with IMPACT tonight as well, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Will the former Zack Ryder return to WWE? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Cardona's comments? Would you like to see him get another run in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

