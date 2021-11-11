"That was my story" - Matt Cardona defends his inconsistent WWE booking

Matt Cardona knew his WWE Intercontinental title reign was only going to last 24 hours, and that's exactly how he wanted it.

Many of Matt Cardona's fans have argued about how WWE treated him over the years following the massive success of Z! True Long Island Story. One example they often point to is the one-day Intercontinental title reign Cardona had after winning the championship at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

The following night on RAW, WWE had Cardona drop the title to The Miz, much to the dismay of Cardona's fanbase. When asked about this moment on social media today, Cardona confirmed that not only did he know it was going to happen, he believed that's what made it great and memorable.

"I did know. And I disagree with you...the reason the moment was so great and memorable is because it was only for 1 day. That was my story. Who would have cared if I would have lost it 2 months later at In Your House?"

Matt Cardona has done very well for himself outside of WWE

Matt Cardona was released by WWE in April of 2020 and has done very well across other promotions.

Cardona had a short run with AEW before moving to IMPACT Wrestling. He also shocked the world by competing in his first-ever deathmatch, defeating Nick Gage to become the Game Changer Wrestling World Champion.

Regardless of how you think WWE handled Matt Cardona's career, the last year and a half has shown Cardona is always ready to prove his doubters wrong.

What did you think of Matt Cardona's one-day reign as Intercontinental Champion? Do you agree with Cardona that it was the right decision? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

