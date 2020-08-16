Matt Cardona on future plans after AEW deal is completed

Matt Cardona discussed his experience with All Elite Wrestling so far. The former WWE Superstar, Zack Ryder, made his AEW debut on the July 29, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite. In his first outing, he saved his longtime friend and current TNT Champion, Cody, from an attack by The Dark Order.

The following week on AEW Dynamite, Matt Cardona teamed with Cody to defeat The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Cardona later confirmed that his AEW contract is a short term deal for only 5 dates.

Cardona opened up during an appearance on Bro Bible's "Not About Wrestling" show about his short term deal with All Elite Wrestling and his plans with the promotion.

"Yeah, so I only have a couple of dates signed, but I didn't go there just to get a new t-shirt, you know? I'm there for the long haul. That's the goal. That's the plan. To show the world what I can do. To win some championships, have some fun and it's a great environment there."

"You know, the past two weeks I was there, I loved it. It was great. You know, it was weird being like the new kid in school. You're meeting all these new friends and stuff like that, but you know, the reception online has been great. Couple of haters, whatever, it's life, gonna happen, but I was happy with my performance and I can't wait to do more with them." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Matt Cardona on being a mentor to younger talent

A professional wrestler for 16 years, Matt Cardona is a veteran of Sports Entertainment. He is widely respected for his ability to be creative and think outside of the box.

With a wealth of experience at his disposal, Matt Cardona discussed if he sees himself as a mentor figure to younger talents at this point in his career and offered advice to up and coming professional wrestlers.

"If it's something drastic, I think maybe I would say something, but the majority of the time I would just let them come to me if they wanted my advice, It's like when you're in the gym and you see someone with horrible, horrible form and not like you know, some egomaniac guy, but like some kid you know he's new to the gym you know he doesn't know, right? So, I always (think), 'Do I say something to him? Like, no hey, bud you're doing it wrong.' Not that I'm the foreign police but because I want to help him out. Maybe I should do that more often." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

What are your thoughts on Matt Cardona's run with All Elite Wrestling so far?