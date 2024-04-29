Matt Cardona highlights reason for his poor WWE run

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has noted the key reason behind his poor run in WWE.

Cardona was one of the company's most popular stars. He rose to prominence after his YouTube show blew up. He even played into this and created his own Internet Championship. The WWE Universe rallied behind him for the next several years, but he didn't get the push he deserved. He was eventually released from his WWE contract in April 2020, ending his 15-year run with the company.

Following his WWE release, Cardona reinvented himself and has appeared in several promotions, such as TNA and AEW. Recently, a fan on X asked him who held him back in WWE. The 38-year-old replied, saying that he is the reason he was held back and he doesn't want to blame others.

"Myself. Only losers blame other people."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona thanked Chelsea Green after undergoing surgery

It was recently reported that Cardona cancelled his upcoming dates due to a torn pectoral muscle. The injury was severe enough that the former WWE star underwent surgery.

He recently posted on social media that the surgery went well, and he thanked his wife, Chelsea Green, for being by his side during this time.

"Surgery done. The road to recovery starts now. Thanks to all who reached out. Thanks to @ImChelseaGreen for being by my side. Thanks to @DarylOsbahrMD for fixing me. You can’t kill me…I’m already dead," Matt Cardona wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This surgery could set Cardona back a few months, meaning that he will miss a few months of action due to this.

The timing couldn't have been worse, considering that he was on a roll after competing against Adam Copeland in his dream match. It remains to be seen when he will return to the ring.