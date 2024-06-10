Matt Cardona laments about how an unforeseen injury changed his WWE celebration plans (Exclusive)

Indie wrestling sensation Matt Cardona has emerged as the biggest free agent in the wrestling business. He had earlier competed in WWE as Zack Ryder.

The "Indie God" recently spoke about his torn pec. Cardona has been out of action since April due to a pectoral injury. The star underwent surgery and is currently on the road to recovery.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cardona mentioned how things changed after his injury. He was about to celebrate the fourth anniversary of his release from WWE, but the injury spoiled his plans.

"In wrestling, there is no good time to get injured. When I got injured, it was not a good time. I was just about to celebrate, if you will, four years of being released from WWE. All the things I had done, I made this nice video, spent a lot of money on it. I was about to drop it on a Monday. The Saturday before, I tear my pec in the middle of the ring. It is what it is. This ain't ballet, no good time to get injured." [From 2:00 onwards]

During the same conversation, the star detailed how he kept himself busy throughout the injury by checking emails and talking to promoters to work out his schedule over the summer.

"I got surgery that Thursday. The next two days, all I was doing, yeah I was on my couch, I was eating Five Guys, but I wasn't feeling sorry for myself. I was going over my calendar, reading through my emails, sending text messages out, rebooking myself all summer. I had to hit up every promoter, explain the deal, 'Hey, I'm injured. I can't wrestle, do you still want me to come in?' Luckily most of them did." [From 2:35 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The former WWE star stated he had built a brand so strong that despite the injury, people would still drop into the shows where he was booked for autographs or meet-and-greets.

