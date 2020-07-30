Matt Cardona aka Zack Ryder makes AEW debut, Chelsea Green reacts

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder aka Matt Cardona made his All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight's episode of Dynamite, and helped his friend Cody from a beatdown at the hands of John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Cody successfully defended his TNT title against Warhorse tonight, winning the match via submission.

Following the contest, Silver and Reynolds came out and launched an attack on Cody. As soon as they set their sights on Arn Anderson, Ryder came out and quickly disposed of the duo. Cody hugged Ryder to finish off the segment. Soon after, Ryder's partner Chelsea Green posted a tweet, reacting to his AEW debut. Check it out below:

OMFGGGGGGG THATS MY MAN!!!!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍😍 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 30, 2020

Zack Ryder is all set to make a name in AEW, after a 15-year WWE stint

Zack Ryder was let go by WWE back in April 2020, after a 15-year stint with the promotion. Back in 2011, Ryder's Youtube series Z! True Long Island Story became popular among the WWE Universe and he is regarded by many as the first WWE Superstar to utilize social media to get over with the fans.

His biggest moment came when he won the Intercontinental title in a multi-man ladder match at WrestleMania 32, which interestingly involved Cody as well. The AEW EVP was donning the Stardust gimmick at the time. A short while ago, Cody had hinted that he won't be bringing in Ryder to AEW, despite the two being very close. It would be interesting to see how AEW utilizes Zack Ryder in the coming months.