Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter and responded to a tweet recalling his TLC 2011 match against Dolph Ziggler. Cardona stated that Ziggler cried after losing the bout on that night. Check out the tweet below:

Ziggler cried when he lost https://t.co/aoiGGJPWd4 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 10, 2020

Matt Cardona and Ziggler are best friends in real life

Matt Cardona and Dolph Ziggler worked together in WWE for years on end and became best friends along the way. Cardona and Ziggler have taken amusing jibes at each other in the past, and this one could likely be one of those.

The match in question took place at WWE TLC 2011. Ziggler came into the match with the United States title on his shoulder. After ten minutes of back and forth, Matt Cardona (known as Zack Ryder at the time) put Ziggler down to win the coveted title belt.

Ziggler is still signed with WWE after all these years and is a former World Heavyweight Champion as well. Matt Cardona, on the other hand, never won the big one in WWE. His biggest accomplishment came at WrestleMania 32, where he won a multi-man Ladder match to become the Intercontinental Champion, with over 100,000 fans cheering for him inside the stadium that night. Matt Cardona was released by WWE earlier this year, following which he made a brief appearance in AEW.