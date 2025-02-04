Matt Cardona names 3 stars in hot new potential faction

Recently, Matt Cardona, widely regarded as one of the best indie wrestlers today, was asked an interesting question. He was asked to create his greatest Indie faction of all time, and he mentioned three interesting names.

Cardona was asked this question on X, but rather than give his all-time selections, he chose three stars he would include in his faction if he were starting today. The three stars in question are Ben Bishop, VSK, and Indi Hartwell.

Ben Bishop and VSK are two of the most popular independent superstars. Bishop has performed across various promotions, and the same goes for VSK, who has worked with Cardona on several occasions.

Finally, Indi Hartwell is a name that the WWE Universe is very familiar with. WWE recently released the former NXT Women's Champion, but she is yet to make her debut in the indies. Nevertheless, it seems that her resume speaks for itself, and Matt Cardona wants her in his dream faction.

"If I had to start a group today…@bigtroubleBB @isThatVsK @indi_hartwell But no promoter paying my rate plus 3 other people! lol," tweeted Cardona.

As things stand, Cardona is signed to TNA Wrestling. While there is no guarantee, it would be interesting if he rocks up to the next episode with the three aforementioned stars by his side.

Chelsea Green recently teased Matt Cardona's return at Royal Rumble

Prior to becoming a household name on the independent scene, Matt Cardona wrestled as Zack Ryder in WWE. He was quite a popular name and one that many were hoping to see make a return over the weekend at Royal Rumble 2025. After all, his wife, Chelsea Green, is with the promotion right now.

In an interview with Theonemona ahead of the PLE, Green confirmed that Cardona was in Indianapolis for the weekend. This, of course, raised suspicion over whether or not he could be a surprise entrant in the Men's Rumble match. Of course, as everyone will know by now, that wasn't the case.

It certainly would have made for an incredible comeback. But, while it may not have happened this time around, fans will be hoping he makes a return sometime in the near future.

