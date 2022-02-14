Matt Cardona obtains an impressive statistic following WWE release

The fed might've indeed been Matt Cardona's developmental.

WWE released the man formerly known as Zack Ryder on April 15, 2020. Less than two years later, Cardona has become one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling. If you don't believe us, we have the records to prove it.

Cardona has been everywhere since his WWE release, taking part in matches for All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, Game Changer Wrestling, and many more.

Cardona has successfully won at least one championship in four of the companies he has competed for throughout his journey. The latest being the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, which he captured from Trevor Murdoch yesterday at NWA Powerrrtrip.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



I asked



I won the ten pounds of gold.



John, can you please mail me my belts? True story.I asked @JohnThorneAIW to hold onto my @aiwrestling Championships after I retained them on Friday incase I won the @nwa World’s Heavyweight Championship yesterday. They wouldn’t fit in my bag.I won the ten pounds of gold.John, can you please mail me my belts? True story. I asked @JohnThorneAIW to hold onto my @aiwrestling Championships after I retained them on Friday incase I won the @nwa World’s Heavyweight Championship yesterday. They wouldn’t fit in my bag. I won the ten pounds of gold. John, can you please mail me my belts? https://t.co/ZfbMV6YzN2

Matt Cardona continues to prove his doubters wrong

Many people believed that Cardona's release wasn't a big loss to WWE back in 2020, but his diehard fanbase vehemently disagreed.

In the course of the past two years, Cardona has evolved his character and changed the landscape of professional wrestling outside of WWE, and it doesn't appear that he's going to slow down anytime soon.

Not including his Internet Championship, here is the list of championships Matt Cardona has won since departing WWE:

The Game Changer Wrestling World Championship

The ECW Television Championship

The AIW Absolute Championship

The AIW Intense Championship

The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship

The NWA World's Heavyweight Championship

Whether you love him or hate him, there's no denying that Cardona has achieved much since departing WWE and it seems like he's just getting started.

What do you think about what Cardona has been able to do since his WWE release? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

