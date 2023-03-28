Matt Cardona reacts to Chelsea Green being added to a huge WrestleMania 39 match

Matt Cardona has reacted to Chelsea Green being added to a huge WrestleMania 39 match.

This week on RAW, Green teamed up with Sonya Deville. The duo defeated Candice LeRae and 'Michin' Mia Yim to qualify for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way tag team match.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona sent out a heartfelt message to his wife expressing his happiness after Green confirmed her ticket to WrestleMania Hollywood.

"MY WIFE IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA! I love you @ImChelseaGreen!!!" wrote Cardona.

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet:

Matt Cardona opened up about teaming up with former WWE star Steph De Lander

Matt Cardona has been a hot act on the independent circuit since departing WWE. He previously teamed up with his wife Chelsea Green, who re-signed for the Stamford-based company a few months ago.

Following Green's departure from the independent circuit, Cardona has found himself a new ally in the form of Steph De Lander. Speaking on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, he opened up about teaming up with the former WWE star and asking his wife about the same.

"I saw Steph De Lander and said, 'Holy s**t.' This girl is 6 ft tall, she can kick my fu****g a**, she's got piercings all over her face, so I'm like, 'Hey, Chelsea, do you mind if I ask this girl if she wants to be my heater?'" said Cardona.

Cardona added:

"Once she said yes, when Chelsea gave me the green light, I brought it up to Steph, and then we did Australia. She came and helped me and Brian Myers. We did GCW, we just did the ECW Arena, and we've got more bookings coming up, so we're going to run with that for a while."

WWE WrestleMania @WrestleMania Which team are you pulling for in the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at #WrestleMania Which team are you pulling for in the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at #WrestleMania? https://t.co/lVeOm9oL32

Cardona hasn't ruled out a return to WWE, but at the moment, he is at the top of his game while competing for various notable promotions all around the world.

Are you excited about the Chelsea Green-Sonya Deville partnership? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes