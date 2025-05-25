Matt Cardona reacts to graphic video of Chelsea Green's bloodied nose after Zelina Vega botches 619 at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Matt Cardona has shared his reaction to Zelina Vega's botched 619, which gave Chelsea Green a bloody nose. Green bled profusely from her nose at Saturday Night's Main Event following the botch.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Zelina Vega defended her Women's United States Title against former champion Chelsea Green. At one point during the match, Vega tried to hit a 619 on Green. Unfortunately, Vega botched the move and ended up kicking Green's face, leading to a bloodied nose.

Matt Cardona has now reacted to the clip of Vega's victory celebration, while a bloodied Green screamed in frustration. Check out his X post below.

"Not her perfect nose!!!"

Zelina had been eyeing the Women's US Title for a while and finally defeated Green to win the gold on the April 25, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown. Fans are aware that Green is the first-ever Women's US Champion in the history of WWE. She won the title by defeating Michin in the final of a tournament to determine the inaugural champion last year.

Chelsea Green certainly won't stop her quest to take back the Women's US Title from Vega despite her loss at Saturday Night's Main Event. It remains to be seen if she manages to get another shot at the title somewhere down the line.

